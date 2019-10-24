MD MEP presents inaugural Md. Manufacturing Innovation Conference

From left, Speakers Haresh Raithatha, chief operations officer with The Strouse Corporation; Douglas Hamilton III, CEO of Hamilton Associates Inc.; and Jeff Hull, President, BJ’s Custom Creations, answer questions on a panel about work culture improvement. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
From left, Panelists Annie Sennet, President & CEO of Saft America; April Richardson, president of DC Sweet Potato Cake; and Sarah Sheppard, director of education and workforce with the Maryland Department of Commerce, answer questions from the audience on the topic of women in manufacturing. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Michael Kelleher, executive director of the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership, welcomes guests to the inaugural Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Tim Ryan, center, of Dixon Valve & Coupling Company, listens to the morning keynote address given by Bryan Offutt, president of Offutt Outdoors. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Chris Attenborough, brand manager with Union Craft Brewing, gives a presentation during the Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Josh Barnes, owner and chief operating officer of Harbor Designs & Manufacturing, delivers a presentation during the inaugural Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
From left, Mike Galiazzo, president of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland; Michael Raphael, Ppesident of Direct Dimensions; Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz; and Michael Kelleher, executive director of the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership, get a photo with a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan denoting Maryland Manufacturing Month. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Bryan Offutt, president of Offutt Outdoors, delivers the morning keynote address. He shared his experiences as an early employee of Under Amour and lessons he’d learned in applying unconventional strategies and compelling storytelling while growing the brand’s Outdoor and Run categories. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
Photo Caption: (Left to right): Mike Galiazzo, President, Regional Manufacturing Institute (RMI) of Maryland; Dr. Sean Wise, Ph.D., Owner, RePliForm; Michael Raphael, President, Direct Dimensions; Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz; and Michael Kelleher, Executive Director, MD MEP at the inaugural Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference. (Photo courtesy of MD MEP)
To commemorate the beginning of Maryland Manufacturing Month and National Manufacturing Day, the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership hosted the inaugural Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference Oct. 3 at the BWI Airport Marriott.
Nearly 150 leaders from Maryland’s manufacturing community attended to hear keynote speakers and participate in workshops, educational and networking opportunities showcasing the latest technologies, trends and best practices in manufacturing.
The day’s agenda featured 24 speakers, 16 presentations, and centered around four main tracks designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers today: achieving business growth, developing and maintaining workforce, investing in advanced technology and attaining operational excellence.
The keynote speakers were Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and Bryan Offutt, president and Offutt Outdoors. Offutt shared his experiences as an early employee of Under Amour, and lessons he’d learned in applying unconventional strategies and compelling storytelling while growing the brand’s Outdoor and Run categories. Secretary Schulz spoke of the new momentum Maryland’s manufacturing industry has gained in recent years and presented a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan in honor of Maryland Manufacturing Month.
