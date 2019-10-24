MD MEP presents inaugural Md. Manufacturing Innovation Conference

To commemorate the beginning of Maryland Manufacturing Month and National Manufacturing Day, the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership hosted the inaugural Maryland Manufacturing Innovation Conference Oct. 3 at the BWI Airport Marriott.

Nearly 150 leaders from Maryland’s manufacturing community attended to hear keynote speakers and participate in workshops, educational and networking opportunities showcasing the latest technologies, trends and best practices in manufacturing.

The day’s agenda featured 24 speakers, 16 presentations, and centered around four main tracks designed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing manufacturers today: achieving business growth, developing and maintaining workforce, investing in advanced technology and attaining operational excellence.

The keynote speakers were Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and Bryan Offutt, president and Offutt Outdoors. Offutt shared his experiences as an early employee of Under Amour, and lessons he’d learned in applying unconventional strategies and compelling storytelling while growing the brand’s Outdoor and Run categories. Secretary Schulz spoke of the new momentum Maryland’s manufacturing industry has gained in recent years and presented a proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan in honor of Maryland Manufacturing Month.

