Miller steps down, Ferguson is party’s choice to be next Senate president

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 24, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — Longtime Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. told his caucus this morning that he is stepping down, and Sen. William "Bill" Ferguson of Baltimore earned the unanimous support of Democrats to be his successor. RELATED: Video: Miller, Ferguson speak in Democratic caucus news conference The changes mark a historic moment for the chamber, ...

