Quantcast

Mission’s $61M women’s center adds to Jonestown revival

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 24, 2019

  Helping Up Mission on Thursday celebrated construction starting on a $61 million center for women struggling with addiction and homelessness in Baltimore's Jonestown neighborhood. Helping Up Mission, which has provided service to men dealing with homelessness for more than 130 years, believes the center is needed to meet growing demand for services for women, the organization's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo