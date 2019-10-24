Shawn D. James | Transformation Systems

Shawn D. James was named president of Transformation Systems Inc.

In this role, James will have responsibility for strategy and operations management. He will report directly to Dr. Marta Wilson, TSI’s CEO.

As president, his focus will be building upon TSI’s success and impact. He will leverage his management experience and industry knowledge to further advance the organization in its mission to help organizations achieve bold goals with leading edge, cost effective solutions.

James joined TSI in 2012 and served as the company’s chief growth officer, leading TSI’s expansion into new customer organizations and the development of new services.

