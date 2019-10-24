Quantcast

The Daily Record announces 2019 Icon Honors winners

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019

The Daily Record has announced the names of the 2019 Icon Honors award winners. The Icon Honors awards recognize leaders across Maryland in business, law, politics and nonprofits who are over the age of 60. The award salutes them for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. The honorees also have moved their organizations and ...

