By: Jobs October 24, 2019

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF MARYLAND


The United States District Court for the District of Maryland invites applications for the position of Career Law Clerk/Attorney Advisor to the Chief United States District Judge James K. Bredar. This position will be available February 3, 2020 and is a permanent law clerk position rather than a term or temporary law clerk position. Law Clerk Duties will include reviewing briefs and other case filings; performing legal research; writing bench memoranda; and drafting orders and opinions in a wide variety of civil and criminal cases. Administrative duties will include serving as administrator of chambers; regularly reviewing and then managing the active case docket; drafting orders as necessary; training and assisting the term law clerks; coordinating with the Clerk of Court; and providing legal and procedural guidance to the judicial assistant.
The current salary of the position ranges from $99,172 – $152,352 dependent upon experience and qualifications.
A full vacancy notice is available under the employment opportunities section of the court’s website, www.mdd.uscourts.gov.
Complete application packets received by November 1, 2019 will receive first consideration.

