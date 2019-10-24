Quantcast

Watch the news conference from Md. Democratic caucus

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2019

Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller has told his caucus that he will remain in the Senate, but he won’t seek re-election as president. Sen. Bill Ferguson declared his candidacy for president, and the caucus voted to unanimously recommend his election to the full Senate.

Miller speaks at about 3:40 into the clip below.

Md. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller speaks to reporters. Sources say Miller has announced he will step down from his position but remain in the Senate. Sen. Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, is expected to succeed him.

Posted by Bryan P. Sears on Thursday, October 24, 2019

