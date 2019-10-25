Quantcast

19th annual Legacy Chase raises money for GBMC Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019

Younger attendees got to visit The Kids’ Korner for face painting and more at the 19th annual Legacy Chase. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

Jockeys guide their horses down the straightaway at Shawan Downs during the 19th annual Legacy Chase. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

From left, Sherry Keys, William “Bill” Rudolph and J.B. Secor watch the steeplechase races. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

Dr. John Chessare, president and CEO of GBMC HelathCare, talks to attendees ahead of award ceremony during the 19th annual Legacy Chase. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

Attendees enjoy the family fun day at the 19th annual Legacy Chase, hosted by the GBMC Foundation. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

From left, Legacy Chase volunteers Mary Knapp, Steve Knapp and Deborah Wojcik help out during the 19th annual Legacy Chase. Wojcik is a cancer survivor who was treated at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

Bob and Nancy Windsor won first place in the Cancer Ribbon decoration contest. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

Horses navigate the steeplechase course at Shawan Downs during the 19th annual Legacy Chase. (Photo courtesy of GBMC)

The GBMC Foundation raised more than $225,000 at the 19th annual Legacy Chance Sept. 28 at Shawan Downs in Cockeysville.

The foundation welcomed more than 6,000 guests for its signature fundraising event, raising money in support of oncology programs and services in the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC. Guests enjoyed steeplechase races, railside tailgating, great food and family-friendly activities, including the time-honored tradition of the G. Leslie Grimes Stick Pony Race.

The Hats, Horses and Hope theme returned to Legacy Chase to serve as symbols of comfort and strength for cancer patients. Guests wore their best hats, a longstanding tradition at horse races that also acknowledges the common hair loss most oncology patients experience during treatment, as they watch strong and resilient horses, a symbol of cancer survivors, overcoming obstacles to make their way to victory. Children came dressed as their favorite superheroes to help fight cancer and attended Kids’ Korner for games, face painting, pony rides and more.

