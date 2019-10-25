19th annual Legacy Chase raises money for GBMC Foundation

The GBMC Foundation raised more than $225,000 at the 19th annual Legacy Chance Sept. 28 at Shawan Downs in Cockeysville.

The foundation welcomed more than 6,000 guests for its signature fundraising event, raising money in support of oncology programs and services in the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC. Guests enjoyed steeplechase races, railside tailgating, great food and family-friendly activities, including the time-honored tradition of the G. Leslie Grimes Stick Pony Race.

The Hats, Horses and Hope theme returned to Legacy Chase to serve as symbols of comfort and strength for cancer patients. Guests wore their best hats, a longstanding tradition at horse races that also acknowledges the common hair loss most oncology patients experience during treatment, as they watch strong and resilient horses, a symbol of cancer survivors, overcoming obstacles to make their way to victory. Children came dressed as their favorite superheroes to help fight cancer and attended Kids’ Korner for games, face painting, pony rides and more.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.