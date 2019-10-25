Quantcast

BRUCE BILAL ANDING v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Video-taped interview A jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County convicted appellant, Bruce Bilal Anding, of one count of sexual abuse of a minor by a household member and three counts of third-degree sexual offense. The trial court sentenced appellant to a total of 35 years in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo