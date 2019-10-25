Quantcast

Congress considers striking ‘illegal alien’ from federal laws

By: Capital News Service Samantha Hawkins October 25, 2019

WASHINGTON -- Just three years ago, the words “oriental” and “negro” were removed from federal laws and regulations, after a bill to ban the offensive words unanimously passed Congress. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, pushed that legislation through, under the premise that words matter and can cause harm and division. Another attempt to change the federal government’s ...

