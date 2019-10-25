Quantcast

D’URVILLE A. CHRISTOPHER, SR. v. 2015 ULTRA-SAFE FUND, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Right of redemption This is an appeal from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of a motion to dismiss a complaint to foreclose the right of redemption in a tax sale proceeding. Appellant is D’Urville A. Christopher, Sr., an interested party in the real property and a defendant ...

