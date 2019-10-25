Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Well done, Congressman Cummings

By: Editorial Advisory Board October 25, 2019

On Oct. 17, 2019, the state of Maryland truly lost a giant of a warrior and a pillar within the community. Elijah Eugene Cummings, Maryland House representative for the 7th Congressional District of Baltimore city since 1996, died after battling longtime health complications. Congressman Cummings garnered national attention for his public challenges to the Trump ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo