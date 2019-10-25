Quantcast

GREGORY SLATE v. THORNTON MELLON, LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure -- Right to redemption This seemingly simple tax case has had a long, extensive history of various issues but ultimately, this appeal should only concern an issue of reimbursement. On May 11, 2015, Thornton Mellon, LLC (hereinafter Appellee”) 1 purchased Gregory Slate’s (hereinafter “Appellant”) property at a tax sale. The property involved ...

