Bias suit against Harford Co. officials allowed to continue

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 25, 2019

Federal judges have allowed conspiracy and discrimination claims to proceed against Harford County officials after largely denying motions for summary judgment in ongoing litigation over the treatment of a Muslim retirement community project in Joppatowne. In their complaint, the plaintiffs contended the county began manufacturing roadblocks after officials heard complaints about the community being “Muslim-only” and ...

