Howard Bancorp’s net income rises in Q3

By: Associated Press October 25, 2019

Howard Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, saw its third quarter net income double from the previous quarter, despite settling a lawsuit at a cost of more than a half a million dollars.

