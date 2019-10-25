Quantcast

Md. health firms head to Japan through Commerce program

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 25, 2019

Seven Maryland firms flew to Tokyo this week looking for new sales and connections as part of a state Department of Commerce program designed to help small businesses. The health care companies took up residence in the Maryland booth at the Medical Japan Tokyo international medical device and elderly care expo.  “It just made sense for various ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo