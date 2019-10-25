Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Miller may be stepping down, but he says he still has a role to play

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 25, 2019

Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., who has announced his departure as head of the chamber he has led for more than three decades, said in an interview Friday that he plans to continue to have his "tentacles" on a number of important policy issues as one of 47 senators even as he battles a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo