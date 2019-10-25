Quantcast

Poll: Most in Maryland want Bay Bridge expansion

By: The Washington Post Katherine Shaver and Emily Guskin October 25, 2019

A 55 percent majority of Maryland residents favor building a third span at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds, as backups at the crossing have recently stretched up to 14 miles amid a long-term repair project. The support is relatively widespread, with slightly more -- over 6 in 10 in favor ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo