Quantcast

US budget deficit hits $984 billion, highest in 7 years

By: Associated Press October 25, 2019

WASHINGTON — The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged to $984.4 billion, its highest point in seven years. The government is reporting a 26% increase over the 2018 deficit of $779 billion. The surge reflected such factors as revenue lost from the 2017 tax cut and a budget deal that added billions in spending ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo