Trump’s company exploring sale of marquee Washington hotel

By: Associated Press Bernard Condon and Jonathan Lemire October 25, 2019

President Donald Trump's company said Friday it is exploring the sale of its marquee Washington hotel, which has been at the center of nearly three years of ethics complaints and lawsuits accusing him of trying to profit off the presidency.

