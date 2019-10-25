Quantcast

WILLIAM JACK CALDWELL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Motion to admit evidence -- Audio recording of police officer William Jack Caldwell, 1 the appellant, was convicted by a Washington County jury of multiple drug and traffic crimes as a result of drug buys conducted by confidential police informants. Mr. Caldwell now argues that the Circuit Court for Washington County erred in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo