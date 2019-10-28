Quantcast

As humanities fight for attention, Hopkins to host national symposium

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 28, 2019

Johns Hopkins University will hold a national humanities research symposium next year, a rare opportunity for undergraduate students in the humanities fields to present their research. The symposium comes at a time when more students and university resources across the country go into fields related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “I think probably one of our ...

