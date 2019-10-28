ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY

Foreclosure Attorney: Mid-Atlantic: Reports to Managing Foreclosure Attorney, Orlans PC

Innovative default law firm representing servicers and secured creditors seeking Associate Attorney (3 to 7 years’ experience) to support the firm’s Foreclosure Practice Group. Successful candidates must be willing to work in both foreclosure and bankruptcy practice areas.

The position is accountable to: (i) develop and share subject matter expertise with clients, partners and members of the firm (ii) provide legal and compliance review and proofing of all necessary foreclosure and bankruptcy documents, including Chapter 7, Chapter 12 and Chapter 13 cases (both real and personal property; and (iii) attend hearings; and (iv) practice law as member of a team in our collaborative law firm team environment.

To apply:

https://recruiting.ultipro.com/ORL1000ORLAN/JobBoard/93f416fa-e5a0-4b46-9a2c-0f111c76c669/Opportunity/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=b959e04b-cad5-43c8-85d3-c99edb33f90f&sourceId=3fd4024d-483b-45a3-bc52-fddcbba70287

Orlans is an Equal Opportunity Employer

