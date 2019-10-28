Quantcast

City to approve $8M settlement with police trainee shot in 2013

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 28, 2019

Baltimore is prepared to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit with a police trainee who was shot in the head during a training exercise in 2013. Raymond Gray’s lawsuit against the Baltimore Police Department and Officer William Scott Kern was set to go to trial in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Oct. 21. Less ...

