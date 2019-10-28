Quantcast

Merritt Properties to develop business park in Virginia

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2019

Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate development company that was established in 1967 and now owns more than 16 million square feet throughout Maryland and Virginia, acquired 15 acres at the Quantico Corporate Center in Stafford County, Virginia. The Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center will include two single-story flex/light industrial buildings, totaling 162,600 square feet. With ...

