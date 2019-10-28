Quantcast

UMD says it’s has high hopes for the Cool Food Pledge

By: Capital News Service Ally Tobler October 28, 2019

University of Maryland was the first university to join the Cool Food Pledge, an initiative that requires organizations to reduce their food-related greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. The university announced on Aug. 26 that it would cut down these greenhouse gases by changing the ways in which the Department of Dining Services sources, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo