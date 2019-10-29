Quantcast

City Council passes bill banning ‘gag orders,’ sends it to mayor

By: Louis Krauss October 29, 2019

The Baltimore City Council unanimously passed the third reading of a bill Monday that would prohibit non-disparagement agreements, also referred to as “gag orders,” in police brutality and misconduct cases. The bill aims to prohibit settlements with the city that prevent claimants from discussing their experiences with police misconduct in public and with the press.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo