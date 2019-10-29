Quantcast

Colonel testifies he raised concerns about Ukraine, Trump

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Colleen Long October 29, 2019

WASHINGTON — Defying White House orders, an Army officer serving with President Donald Trump's National Security Council testified to impeachment investigators Tuesday that he twice raised concerns over Trump's push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden. Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, told House investigators behind ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo