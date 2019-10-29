Quantcast

Ex-lawmaker Gaines’ daughter charged after mother’s plea

By: The Washington Post Lynh Bui October 29, 2019

Anitra Edmond, the daughter and campaign treasurer of former Maryland Del. Tawanna Gaines, was charged with federal wire fraud, accused of funneling money from her mother's campaign funds to a personal bank account. The charge against Edmond was filed in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on Monday, less than two weeks after Gaines appeared in the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo