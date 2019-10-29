Quantcast

Md. MEP, Arnold Automation introduce impact driven incentive program

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership and Arnold Automation announced Tuesday the creation of the Impact Driven Incentive Program, which provides a financial incentive for manufacturers to invest in new, advanced technologies. The program aims to help facilitate growth and create and retain more jobs in Maryland’s manufacturing sector. To be eligible for the Impact Driven Incentive Program, ...

