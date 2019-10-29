Quantcast

Md. startups seek to build their ecosystems at TEDCO expo

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer October 29, 2019

COLLEGE PARK -- Maryland startups found a venue for networking, learning and commiserating Tuesday at the Maryland Technology Development Corporation’s annual Entrepreneur Expo. Founders celebrated successful exits in keynote addresses. CEOs and lawyers offered tips and war stories in breakout sessions for audiences of entrepreneurs envisioning their own success. “You have a state full of advisers and ...

