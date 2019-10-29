ADVERTISEMENT

SENIOR COUNSEL

DATE POSTED: October 30, 2019

SALARY: Commensurate with Experience

DEADLINE: November 30, 2019

Under general supervision of the General Counsel will be responsible for drafting and/or reviewing documents relating to the development of affordable housing and other legal documents, including but not limited to, procurement solicitations, contracts, license agreements, leases for non-residential properties; Board resolutions, human resources policies, and the like. In addition, the Senior Counsel will be responsible for advising management on issues involving the agency’s public housing and voucher programs and reviewing or drafting correspondence and other documents relevant to the agency’s operations. The Senior Counsel must maintain knowledge of federal laws, regulations and requirements, in addition to applicable state and local laws and regulations, pertaining to affordable housing and the agency’s operations.

Education, Training, and/or Experience



The successful candidate must: (a) have four years undergraduate degree with a major in business administration or related discipline; (b) have graduated from an accredited law school; (c) be a member of the Maryland Bar in good standing; and (d) have five (5) years’ experience in transaction matters. A background in real estate development and affordable housing is preferred. An equivalent combination of education, training, and experience that provides the required knowledge and abilities may be considered sufficient. Continued legal education in relevant areas of law is preferred.

HABC is a drug free workplace. All employees may be subject to random testing for substances.

TO APPLY: Please send a resume and cover letter with salary history via email to careers@habc.org. Please include the title of this position in the subject line of your email.