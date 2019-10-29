Quantcast

Severn Bancorp reports strong Q3, year-to-date earnings

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2019

Severn Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Severn Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $7.2 million for the year, an increase over $2.2 million and $5.9 million over the same time periods in 2018. Total assets were down slightly in the third quarter 2019 from the prior quarter ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo