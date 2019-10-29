Tracey Walker and Margaret Pfaff | McDaniel College

McDaniel College announced Tracey Walker was named the new coordinator of the master’s degree program in teaching, and Margaret Pfaff as coordinator of the master’s degree program in curriculum and instruction.

Lucas, a Walkersville resident, also serves as a lecturer in the program. Lucas has served three decades in public education as well as more than 10 years as an adjunct professor at McDaniel and Hood colleges. She started her education career as a secondary education teacher at Frederick County and held positions of assistant principal, principal, director. Most recently, she was as an executive director of school administration and leadership development at Frederick County Public Schools. Lucas graduated from Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania., in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, specializing in English and communication. She earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 1999 from Hood College. In 2005, Lucas obtained a certificate in educational leadership from Hood College.

Pfaff, of Millers, is a 1994 alumna of the college. Pfaff has 48 years of public education experience as well as nearly two decades as an adjunct professor at McDaniel College. In 1971, Pfaff started as a reading resource teacher at Norrisville Elementary School in Harford County, Maryland. Her teaching experience continued in San Mateo, Calif., Fresno, Calif., and Carroll County Public Schools. She graduated from Towson University in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Pfaff earned a reading specialist certificate from Towson University in 1975 before obtaining her master’s degree in school administration at McDaniel College in 1994. She obtained her doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1999.

