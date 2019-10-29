Quantcast

U.S. judge applies Md. law in product liability case

Blake notes injury occurred in Maryland

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 29, 2019

A Glen Burnie man injured when his snow blower’s wheel assembly exploded can sue the Ohio manufacturer for product liability though the injury occurred more than 10 years after he bought the wintertime tool, a federal judge has ruled in deciding that Maryland’s – and not Ohio’s – filing deadline law applies to the litigation. U.S. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo