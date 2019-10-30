1 judge, two lawyers vie for seat on Md.’s top court

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will likely choose the state’s next high-court judge from among a judge and two attorneys.

The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has forwarded to Hogan’s desk as candidates for a Court of Appeals vacancy Timothy E. Meredith, a Court of Special Appeals judge; Jonathan Biran, of Baker Donelson in Baltimore; and T. Sky Woodward, of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in Washington.

Hogan is not bound to make his choice from the commission’s suggestions, but it has been gubernatorial practice for nearly 50 years.

The governor’s appointee will succeed Clayton Greene Jr., who stepped down from the bench July 1. Greene held the high court’s Fifth Appellate Judicial Circuit seat, which covers Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Hogan’s selection will be subject to Senate confirmation.