Md. board approves $9M in compensation for exonerees

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 30, 2019

The Board of Public Works voted unanimously Wednesday to approve more than $9 million in compensation for five men who were wrongfully incarcerated. Comptroller Peter Franchot, who sits on the board along with Gov. Larry Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp, released a statement announcing the approval, expressing his appreciation to board staff for "hard work behind ...

