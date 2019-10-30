Quantcast

KENNETH WAYNE BRYANT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of second- and third-degree sexual offense After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in two consolidated cases, Kenneth Bryant, appellant, was found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count each of second-degree sexual offense, third-degree sexual offense, and fourth-degree ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo