KRISTINA C. HEROLD v. JULIE MORRONE, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019

Estates and trusts -- Attorney's fees -- Circuit court's authority This is an appeal from an order issued on July 16, 2018, by the Circuit Court for Talbot County granting Kristina Herold’s petition for reimbursement of attorneys’ fees. The order required that the monies be deducted from the Estate of Fredrick W. Herold (decedent) “without attribution ...

