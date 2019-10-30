Quantcast

Maryland warns of holiday traffic delays from bridge work

By: Associated Press October 30, 2019

Maryland transportation officials have announced that major construction work on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will no longer pause during the Thanksgiving holiday, meaning drivers should "expect major delays" during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

