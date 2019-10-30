Quantcast

MAURICE T. LUSBY, et al. v. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CALVERT COUNTY

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019

Administrative law -- Petition for judicial review -- Motion to dismiss On November 1, 2016, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) suspended Maurice Lusby and Michael Phipps (the “appellants”) from their respective positions as Chair and Deputy Chair on the Calvert County Planning Commission (the “Planning Commission”). Following a hearing in December 2016, on ...

