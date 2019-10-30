Maryland Food Bank celebrates 40 years with annual Blue Jeans Ball

From left, Buddy Smith; Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority and co-chair of the 40th annual Blue Jeans Ball; Nancy Smith, senior director of government relations and principal gifts with the Maryland Food Bank; Dori Kelso, co-chair of the annual Blue Jeans Ball; and Gary Gill, president and CEO of MacKenzie Ventures LLC, spend time together at the gala. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
From left, Gary Gill, president and CEO of MacKenzie Ventures LLC; Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority and co-chair of the annual Blue Jeans Ball; and Jim Witty, senior vice president with SIG Insurance and a Maryland Food Bank board member, enjoy a conversation. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
From left, Andrea Williams, senior vice president and controller with Perdue Foods LLC and secretary with the Maryland Food Bank; Jan Perdue, 40th anniversary co-chair; Jim Perdue, Perdue Farms chairman and 40th anniversary co-chair; Beth Rosenwald, managing director of the Rosenwald Team with RBC Wealth Management; and Peter Rosenwald II, a member with Gordon Feinblatt LLC and a former Maryland Food Bank board chair, enjoy the evening at the annual Blue Jeans Ball. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan chats with Jan and Jim Perdue, co-chairs of the annual Maryland Food Bank’s Blue Jeans Ball. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Guests at the Maryland Food Bank’s annual Blue Jeans Ball enjoy dinner catered by Linwoods. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Sam Shapiro, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott and Keith Shapiro, a committee chair with the annual Blue Jeans Ball, chat during the gala. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Blue Jeans Gala attendees mingle at the transformed Harry and Jeansette Weinberg Distribution Facility in Halethorpe during the Blue Jeans Ball. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
From left, Carole Miller, a section chief with St. Agnes Hospital/Ascension Health Care; Tere Geckle, a member of the Maryland Food Bank Anniversary Committee; and Lynn Kerner, with BGE Corporate Relations, attended the annual Maryland Food Bank’s Blue Jeans Ball. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr., left, chats with Rick Bernstein, of First Fruits Farm, while Nancy Smith, senior director of government relations and principal gifts with the Maryland Food Bank, and MFB President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio, look on. (Photo courtesy of the Maryland Food Bank)
In celebration of 40 years of leading the fight against hunger, the Maryland Food Bank hosted the Blue Jeans Ball Oct. 11 at its Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Distribution Facility in Halethorpe.
The Blue Jeans Ball was the culmination of the food banks’ 40-week, statewide campaign that highlights why “It Takes More Than Food to End Hunger.” In total, the campaign raised more than $2 million to fund new and evolving initiatives as part of MFB 2.0, the food bank’s ambitious five-year plan.
At the warehouse-turned-party-space, guests had the opportunity to learn about the food bank’s mission of feeding people, strengthening communities and ending hunger for more Marylanders and its plan to do even more to solve the root causes of hunger moving forward.
The Blue Jeans Ball included a cocktail hour with open bar, a seated dinner catered by Linwoods, with additional assistance provided by Maryland Food Bank FoodWorks students, and dancing to the music of Millenium, anchored by American Idol finalist Travis Tucker.
Guests of the event also heard from FoodWorks graduate Deanna Clark, MFB Chairman of the Board Brendan Foley, president of Global Consumer and Americas Region with McCormick & Co., MFB board member and 40th Anniversary Chair Keith Shapiro, the retired president of Sysco; Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan and MFB President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio.
