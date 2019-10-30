Maryland Food Bank celebrates 40 years with annual Blue Jeans Ball

In celebration of 40 years of leading the fight against hunger, the Maryland Food Bank hosted the Blue Jeans Ball Oct. 11 at its Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Distribution Facility in Halethorpe.

The Blue Jeans Ball was the culmination of the food banks’ 40-week, statewide campaign that highlights why “It Takes More Than Food to End Hunger.” In total, the campaign raised more than $2 million to fund new and evolving initiatives as part of MFB 2.0, the food bank’s ambitious five-year plan.

At the warehouse-turned-party-space, guests had the opportunity to learn about the food bank’s mission of feeding people, strengthening communities and ending hunger for more Marylanders and its plan to do even more to solve the root causes of hunger moving forward.

The Blue Jeans Ball included a cocktail hour with open bar, a seated dinner catered by Linwoods, with additional assistance provided by Maryland Food Bank FoodWorks students, and dancing to the music of Millenium, anchored by American Idol finalist Travis Tucker.

Guests of the event also heard from FoodWorks graduate Deanna Clark, MFB Chairman of the Board Brendan Foley, president of Global Consumer and Americas Region with McCormick & Co., MFB board member and 40th Anniversary Chair Keith Shapiro, the retired president of Sysco; Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan and MFB President and CEO Carmen Del Guercio.

