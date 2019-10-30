Quantcast

Former Baltimore sheriff candidate pleads to campaign finance charges

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 30, 2019

A 2014 candidate for Baltimore sheriff pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations Tuesday for filing a false campaign report using his treasurer's electronic signature. Richard Parker, 41, of Gwynn Oak, received a one-year suspended sentence and was placed on three years probation by Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Michael Wachs, according to a news release from the Office of the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo