Quantcast

The housing affordability debate and a tale of 2 Md. counties

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 30, 2019

Baltimore metro suburbs continue grappling with how to provide access to affordable housing, but depending on a jurisdiction's history and what's proposed, some counties are finding that easier than others. Once considered bastions for the middle class against Baltimore's struggles with integration, crime and poverty, suburban counties now face their own struggles furnishing housing that meets ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo