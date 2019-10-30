Quantcast

TSP AT HAVEN ON THE LAKE, LLC v. COLUMBIA ASSOCIATION, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019

Civil litigation -- Jury trial demand -- Motion to strike This appeal arises out of an eviction action originally filed in the District Court of Maryland, sitting in Howard County by Columbia Association, Inc. against its erstwhile tenant, TSP at Haven on the Lake, LLC. TSP prayed a jury trial and the case was transferred to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo