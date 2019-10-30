Quantcast

Fed cuts rates for a 3rd time but signals it will now pause

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber October 30, 2019

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the third time this year to try to sustain the economic expansion in the face of global threats. But it indicated that it won't cut again in the coming months unless the economic outlook worsens.

