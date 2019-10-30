Quantcast

WILLARD TEMPLE ACKER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 30, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Cross-examination by defense  -- Prior inconsistent statement Appellant Willard Acker was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Harford County of second-degree assault. Appellant presents the following questions for our review: “1. Did the Circuit Court err when it barred Mr. Acker from confronting Deborah Walther with a prior inconsistent written ...

