Quantcast

Judiciary ordered to turn over ‘key’ to judge names in Case Search

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 31, 2019

The Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts must disclose a key to identify District Court judges in the public Case Search database, a Baltimore judge ordered Wednesday. Judges' names are not displayed in District Court cases in the database but rather are represented by a three-character code. The Abell Foundation filed a Maryland Public Information Act ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo