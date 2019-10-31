Quantcast

Del. Talmadge Branch to run for congressional seat

By: Associated Press October 31, 2019

ANNAPOLIS — A state legislator from Baltimore says he will run for the Maryland congressional seat that is vacant after the death of Elijah Cummings. Del. Talmadge Branch said Thursday he will run for the seat. Branch, a Democrat, is the majority whip in the Maryland House of Delegates. He has been a state legislator since 1995. State ...

