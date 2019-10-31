Quantcast

Feds: Maryland man pleads guilty to trafficking 4 girls

By: Associated Press October 31, 2019

Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking that involved four teen girls.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo